BRAZIL'S AG MINISTER SAYS DAILY EXPORTS OF MEAT TYPICALLY WORTH $63 MLN, BUT POST-SCANDAL DROPPED TO $74,000 YESTERDAY
PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, July 12 At least five people were shot and killed on Saturday evening in a small community a few kilometres (miles) from Nigeria's largest refinery in the oil hub Port Harcourt in Rivers state, a spokesman police and local leaders said on Sunday.
Gunmen on motorbikes rode around Agbonchia for about an hour shooting at people, youth leader Osaro Nwoke and Simeon Awaji, a local council official said.
Police spokesman, Ahmad Mohammad, said that five people had been killed and that 11 people connected to the attack had been arrested, one on Saturday and the others on Sunday.
"We arrested 10 people today ... items recovered included a Lexus jeep, two motorcylces and ... ammunition," Mohammad said.
The delta region periodically sees kidnappings and shoot-outs between local gangs. (Reporting by Emmanuel Okolie; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Oil prices lowest since Nov on expanding U.S. inventories (Updates to close of European markets)
TEPIC, Mexico, March 22 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - In the heart of Honduras' notorious "Dry Corridor", the most important harvest for farmer Daniel Cruz Castro is rainwater. The construction of a reservoir and irrigation system means he no longer worries the soil will become parched and the crops his family depends on will shrivel.