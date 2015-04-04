PORT HARCOURT, Nigeria, April 4 Gunmen killed
nine people and injured two in a shooting spree in the Nigerian
town of Obrikom and the nearby village of Obor, in oil-producing
Rivers state, on Friday evening, a police spokesman and
witnesses said on Saturday.
"It was at about 7:30 p.m. yesterday. Some unknown armed men
invaded the Obrikom and Obor communities ... killing nine,
injuring two persons," a Rivers state police spokesman Ahmad
Mohammad said.
He said the house of a parliamentary opposition candidate,
Vincent Ogbagu of the All Progressives Congress, was set on
fire. APC presidential candidate Muhammadu Buhari beat incumbent
Goodluck Jonathan in a landslide victory last weekend, creating
a bitter mood in Jonathan's home region.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Okolie, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing
by Alison Williams)