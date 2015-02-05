* Chadian forces massing on Niger border
* Niger to vote Monday on sending troops to Nigeria
* France already providing logistical, intelligence support
By John Irish and Marine Pennetier
PARIS, Feb 5 France has sent military advisers
to Niger's southern border with Nigeria to help coordinate
military action by regional powers fighting the Islamist group
Boko Haram, a French army official said on Thursday.
The deployment was announced as warplanes pounded Boko Haram
positions just over the border in Nigeria, a resident in the
Niger town of Bosso said, and hundreds of Chadian troops massed
at the frontier to prepare an attack.
Chad has sent about 2,500 troops as part of efforts to take
on the militant group, which has intensified its fight to set up
a breakaway Islamist state in Nigeria and has staged
cross-border raids. Chadian troops crossed into Nigeria this
week from Cameroon, on the southern side of Lake Chad.
A French army official told Reuters a detachment of about 10
military personnel had been stationed in Diffa at the request of
Niger, its former colony.
"It is there to coordinate the armies on the ground in the
fight against Boko Haram," the official said.
The African Union (AU) has authorised a force of 7,500
troops from Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Niger and Benin to fight
the militants. It is expected to seek a United Nations Security
Council mandate, which could also include logistical support
from other countries.
A source close to the Niger government told Reuters on
Thursday the parliament in Niamey would vote Monday to send its
troops to Nigeria.
Nearly two years after a French-led operation liberated the
north of Mali from al Qaeda-linked rebels, France has
headquartered a 3,200-strong Sahel counter-insurgency force,
Barkhane, in the Chadian capital N'Djamena, some 50 km (30
miles) from the Nigerian border.
It has also been operating reconnaissance missions near the
Nigerian border and sharing intelligence with countries in the
region, although it has ruled out direct military involvement
for now.
Speaking at a news conference on Thursday, President
Francois Hollande said Paris was also providing logistical and
operation support, including by delivering fuel and munitions to
countries fighting Boko Haram.
However, he said France could not be expected to get
involved in every crises around the world and accused other
major powers of inaction in Africa.
"This is a message to the international community and the
biggest countries. Do your work! Stop giving lessons and take
action!" Hollande said.
"In Africa, we have to help the Africans a lot more to fight
terrorism, because if we do not then other countries will be
destabilised," he warned.
(Additional reporting by David Lewis in Dakar; Editing by
Daniel Flynn and Angus MacSwan)