WASHINGTON, April 14 Nigeria has made progress in combating Boko Haram although the Islamist militant group is still a threat, the White House said on Thursday, adding that the United States has assisted Nigerian authorities working to secure the release of schoolgirls kidnapped by the militants.

"The threat still remains and it is quite serious, and it is why the United States continues to be committed to supporting them as they counter that threat," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a daily press briefing. (Reporting by Jeff Mason, Eric Walsh and Alana Wise; editing by Grant McCool)