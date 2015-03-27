(Adds country code)

ABUJA, March 27 The Nigerian army said it destroyed the headquarters of Boko Haram after capturing the northeastern town of Gwoza from the Islamist insurgent group.

Several members of the group had been killed and a mop-up operation was taking place in the city, the army said on its official twitter account, adding that details would follow. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by John Stonestreet)