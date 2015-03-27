Platform collapse at power plant in China kills 9 - Xinhua
BEIJING, March 25 An operation platform collapsed at a power plant in China on Saturday, killing nine people and injuring two, the official Xinhua news agency reported.
ABUJA, March 27 The Nigerian army said it destroyed the headquarters of Boko Haram after capturing the northeastern town of Gwoza from the Islamist insurgent group.
Several members of the group had been killed and a mop-up operation was taking place in the city, the army said on its official twitter account, adding that details would follow. (Reporting by Bate Felix; editing by John Stonestreet)
RIVERSIDE, Calif., March 24 California on Friday challenged the Trump administration's approach to car pollution, approving standards that the White House said still need review and setting up a potential face-off between federal and state regulators.