ABUJA May 21 The International Committee of the
Red Cross is increasing aid for the Lake Chad region of Africa,
making the region the third most important in the world for the
group, its president said on Thursday.
Red Cross programmes in Cameroon, Chad, Niger and Nigeria
will be expanded as the region's governments cope with the
effects of a campaign against the Islamist jihadi group Boko
Haram.
"The combined volume of those activities in Lake Chad are
today 110 million Swiss francs ($118.11 million), which makes
this region the third most important humanitarian activity of
ICRC worldwide, Just after Syria and South Sudan," Peter Maurer,
president of ICRC, said at a press conference during his first
official visit to Nigeria.
The six-year insurgency waged by Boko Haram to carve out an
Islamist state in Nigeria's northeast has internally displaced
around 1.5 million people. Thousands were killed last year in an
unprecedented land grab by the militant group.
($1 = 0.9313 Swiss francs)
