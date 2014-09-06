* Assault on Gulak is advance south into Adamawa state
* Witness says militants went house to house, firing
YOLA, Nigeria, Sept 6 Boko Haram militants early
on Saturday attacked another town in northeast Nigeria, pushing
southwards in an apparent strategy to carve out an Islamist
enclave in the remote north of Africa's biggest economy,
residents and local officials said.
Fighters from the group, which has taken over several
northeast towns and villages in recent weeks, stormed Gulak in
the northern part of Adamawa state, near the hilly border with
Cameroon where the militants are thought to have bases.
An eyewitness to the attack, Sabo Lukas, who escaped to the
Adamawa state capital Yola, told Reuters the militants had gone
from house to house in Gulak shooting, and he had seen bodies of
victims. He could not give an estimate for those killed.
"As am talking to you they are still there killing people,"
Lukas said.
Tanko Wazumtu, an aide to Adamawa state Acting Governor
Alhaji Ahmed Umaru Fintiri, also confirmed the attack, saying
his own father was among those killed.
Nigerian military officials in Yola and in the federal
capital Abuja did not respond to requests for comment.
Gulak is about 50 km (30 miles) southwest of Gwoza, a border
town in neighbouring Borno state seized by Boko Haram last month
and where the group's leader, Abubakar Shekau, proclaimed a
"Muslim territory" in the northeast. Another town, Madagali,
between Gwoza and Gulak, had already been attacked previously.
The Nigerian Sunni jihadist movement, whose name means
"Western education is forbidden" and which has killed thousands
since launching an uprising in 2009, is believed to be trying to
mimic the example of the Islamic State (IS) in Syria and Iraq
which has proclaimed its own separate caliphate there.
Nigeria's military says it is fighting to reverse Boko
Haram's recent gains, which have raised fears that the group may
try to capture the Borno state capital Maiduguri. Air strikes
have been launched against the militants
President Goodluck Jonathan's government, which faces
elections in February, has come under sharpening public
criticism for its apparent inability to check Boko Haram's
five-year insurgency, which has ravaged the poor northeast
corner of Africa's biggest oil producer.
The group has also claimed shootings and bombings across the
north and, more sporadically, in the federal capital Abuja and
even in the southern commercial hub Lagos. The attacks have not
reached the country's strategic southern oilfields however.
(Reporting by Emmanuel Ande; Writing by Pascal Fletcher;
Editing by Stephen Powell)