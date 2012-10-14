KADUNA Oct 14 Gunmen opened fire on Muslim worshippers as they were leaving a mosque in northern Nigeria on Sunday, killing at least 20 people, a local official said.

The attack happened in a remote village called Dogo Dawa, in Kaduna state, said Abdullahi Muhammad, the traditional ruler and councillor of Birnin Gwari, a local government area next door to the village.

The state police commissioner Olufemi Adenaike confirmed the incident, but did not give a death toll.