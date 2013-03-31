* Bomber arrested with explosives in car - army
* Islamist groups threaten stability in Nigeria
KANO, Nigeria, March 31 Nigerian soldiers killed
14 suspected Islamist insurgents on Sunday during a dawn raid on
a house in the main northern city of Kano, the military said.
Islamist sect Boko Haram wants to carve an Islamic state out
of Nigeria. It and other Islamist groups have become the main
threat to stability on Africa's top oil-producing state and
increasingly menace neighbours like Cameroon.
Boko Haram has killed hundreds in gun and bomb attacks,
including 25 in Kano earlier in March, since it intensified an
insurgency two years ago.
In Sunday's raid, one soldier was killed and another
seriously injured while a suspected suicide bomber was arrested
in a car packed with explosives, the army said.
"This operation was conducted following a tip-off from our
intelligence. You can see that there are over 10 of the
terrorists all dead," Iliyasu Abbah, an officer in the military
task force dealing with Islamist rebels, told Reuters.
Task force spokesman Ikedichi Iweha confirmed 14 suspected
terrorists had been killed. A witness, who asked not to be
named, said he saw a woman and a child among the dead.
Security was stepped up in northern Nigerian cities this
weekend to cope with an increased threat posed by Islamist
groups during Christian holidays, when churches have been
targeted by suicide bombers.
Western governments fear that ties with groups like al
Qaeda's North African wing are drawing Nigerian Islamists
towards a more explicitly anti-Western agenda.
Such concerns have risen since France launched an operation
in January to flush jihadist rebels out of northern Mali.
Al Qaeda-affiliated Nigerian group Ansaru said earlier this
month it had killed seven foreign hostages seized on Feb. 7 in
the northern state of Bauchi because of attempts to free them.
A French family was kidnapped from north Cameroon last month
and is believed to be being held by Boko Haram in Nigeria.
(Reporting by by Chukwuemeka Madu and Idris Jibrin; Writing by
Joe Brock; Editing by Mark Heinrich)