JOS, Nigeria Nov 26 Gunmen opened fire on four
villages in central Nigeria early on Tuesday, killing 37 people
in the latest tit-for-tat violence in ethnically and religiously
divided Plateau state.
Hundreds have been killed in the past year in clashes
pitting the cattle-herding and largely Muslim Fulani people
against settled communities like the Berom in Plateau.
The attack "took place in four communities simultaneously,"
at 1.30 a.m. (0030 GMT) on Tuesday, said Captain Salisu Ibrahim
Mustafa, a spokesman for the military Special Task Force (STF)
for Plateau. The four were Dawuru, Tashu, Doron and Gurabok.
He did not have further details, other than that the victims
were largely Berom.
Violence often flares in the Middle Belt, fuelled by decades-
old land disputes between semi-nomadic, cattle-keeping
communities such as the Fulani and settled farming peoples like
the Berom, both often armed with automatic weapons.
Such battles, far from economic centres or oil fields in
Africa's second-biggest economy and top oil producer, rarely
capture the attention of its elites.
