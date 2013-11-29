* Military has stepped up offensive against Boko Haram
* State of emergency extended last week
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Nov 9 Nigeria's military
said on Friday that it may have killed more than 50 Islamist
insurgents in an airstrike on one of their main bases in the
northeast of the country.
The latest strikes on Thursday targeted Boko Haram sect
hideouts in the Gwoza hills, near the border with Cameroon.
In May, the military stepped up an offensive against the
Islamist group, which is fighting to establish an Islamic state
in Nigeria, Africa's most populous country split roughly evenly
between Christians and Muslims. President Jonathan declared a
state of emergency and ordered in extra troops.
"We had intelligence that Boko Haram were still hiding
somewhere around the Bita bush. Some villagers alerted us,"
Colonel Muhammad Dole, spokesman for Nigerian forces in the
northeast, told Reuters.
"We may even have killed more than that 51 because the pilot
didn't capture the images at that time. Our troops are on ground
in the area now," he added, declining to give details of the
aircraft used.
The military often reports large death tolls among Islamists
in fighting but rarely acknowledges significant casualties on
its side. It is usually impossible to verify the casualty
figures.
The House of Representatives, the lower chamber of Nigeria's
federal parliament, last week approved a six-month extension of
a state of emergency in areas where the offensive is going on.
Initially, Jonathan's military campaign tempered violence as
soldiers wrested back control of towns, cities and stretches of
semi-desert in the northeast.
But the insurgents have proved resilient. Boko Haram
fighters retreated into semi-arid land near the northern border
with Niger and steep forested hills near Cameroon, from where
they have mounted deadly counter-attacks and have intensified
killings of civilians.
