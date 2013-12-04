* Security forces, trainers among arrested suspects - army
* Nigeria trying to end 4-1/2-year Boko Haram insurgency
* Air force base, military buildings raided in northeast
ABUJA, Dec 4 Nigeria's army said on Wednesday it
had identified more than 500 suspected Islamist militants -
including members of the security forces who had supported the
insurgents - and called for them to be tried on terrorism
charges.
The army said the suspects were detained during a crackdown
in the northeast, where soldiers are trying to end a 4-1/2 year
insurgency by Islamist sect Boko Haram.
"Among those recommended for trial are a medical doctor,
paramilitary or service personnel who were fighting on the side
of the terrorists and other individuals who offered direct
logistics support to the terrorists," Defence Headquarters
spokesman Chris Olukolade said.
They also included "high profile suspects some of whom were
training other terrorists in weapon handling as well as those
who confessed to being trained in Mali and other countries," he
added.
Suspected members of Boko Haram stormed the air force base
and several other military locations in an apparently
coordinated attack in the northeast town of Maiduguri on Monday,
underlining the sect's continued threat to security in Africa's
top oil producer.
The military set up an investigation team to screen a total
of 1,400 people detained during the operation in the northeast.
On Wednesday, it said it was still reviewing more than 600 cases
and had advised the authorities to release some of the
detainees.
The attorney general was now looking into its
recommendations to prosecute the rest, it added.
The recommendations for the suspects to face trial come
after sustained calls from Western governments in recent months
for Nigerian authorities to follow the rule of law in their
fight against Boko Haram and other militants.
Rights groups have accused security forces of arbitrary
detentions, torture and extrajudicial killings - allegations
dismissed by the army and the government.
In May, President Goodluck Jonathan declared a state of
emergency in three northeastern states and ordered an
intensified military offensive to crush Islamist militants.
Thousands of people have been killed this year alone in
violence linked to Boko Haram, a group which wants to impose
Islamic law, or sharia, in a country of nearly 170 million
people split roughly equally between Christians and Muslims.
Although Boko Haram mostly focuses its attacks on security
forces, it has frequently targeted civilians, including
slaughtering students in colleges and bombing packed churches,
mosques and markets.
The group heightened its international profile in August
2011 when it carried out a suicide bombing at United Nations
headquarters in the capital Abuja that killed 24 people.
Amnesty International said in October nearly 1,000 people,
mostly suspected Islamist militants, died in Nigerian prison in
the first half of this year.
Nigeria's government has dismissed the allegations and said
rare cases of abuse are dealt with.
(Reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Joe Brock; Editing by
Andrew Heavens)