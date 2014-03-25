MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, March 25 Suspected Islamists drove a car packed with explosives into a police patrol in the northeast city of Maiduguri on Tuesday, killing five policemen, a police source and a witness said.

A police sergeant, who declined to be named because he was not authorised to speak, said the bombers crashed a Volkswagen Golf into the parked patrol vehicle and detonated the explosives by the Dalori Quarters, an estate for civil servants on the outskirts of the city. (Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Jan Paschal)