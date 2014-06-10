ABUJA, June 10 Suspected Islamist Boko Haram
militants have kidnapped up to 30 women from nomadic settlements
in Nigeria's northeast, close to where the group abducted more
than 200 schoolgirls, residents and Nigerian media said.
Villagers from Chibok, where the schoolgirls were grabbed in
April, told Reuters on Tuesday they had met nomads fleeing last
week's raids and saying the kidnappers were demanding cattle in
exchange for the women.
"One of them named Mohammed told me Boko Haram held the men
at gunpoint and moved from hut to hut taking the women," said
Yahaya Musa. "The abductors told them to bring a ransom of
cows," said farmer Yakub Chibok.
Police and army spokesmen said they could not confirm the
accounts that women were taken on Thursday in areas outside
Chibok.
The Daily Trust newspaper, citing unnamed officials, said
the nomadic settlements hit included Bakin Kogi, Garkin Fulani
and Rigar Hardo.
Reports that kidnapping has continued, in the face of an
army offensive and an international outcry over the girls, will
increase political pressure on a government struggling to
contain the fighters.
President Goodluck Jonathan has accepted military and
intelligence help from Washington and other powers to help find
the girls. But the militants have only upped their attacks.
Nigeria's government and army say they are doing all they
can to free the schoolgirls, and know where they are being held.
They have ruled out exchanging them for militant prisoners and
say any bid to force their release could lead to a bloodbath.
(Reporting by Isaac Abrak; Writing by Andrew Heavens; Editing
by Alison Williams)