Nigerian lawmakers aim to pass 2017 budget by end of March - Senate president
ABUJA, March 14 Nigerian lawmakers aim to pass the 2017 budget by the end of March, the president of the upper house of parliament said on Tuesday.
JOS, Nigeria, June 11 Gunmen killed at least eight people and burned down a church in attacks on two villages in Nigeria's central Plateau state on Wednesday, a security official said.
Officers said they were investigating who was behind the raids in Nigeria's "Middle Belt", where its largely Muslim north and Christian South meet - a common flashpoint for violence.
Islamist Boko Haram rebels based in the remote northeast showed their reach in May by setting off bombs in Plateau state's capital Jos, around 300 miles from their stronghold.
"Gunmen stormed the villages of Tanjol and Tashek ... this morning and shot sporadically in the air, then killed eight people ... The attackers also burnt a church and several houses," said Captain Iweha lkejichi, from the joint task force combining army and police.
(Reporting by Shuabu Mohammed; Editing by Janet Lawrence)
FRANKFURT, March 14 Europe's top software maker SAP said on Tuesday it had patched vulnerabilities in its latest HANA software that had a potentially high risk of giving hackers control over databases and business applications used to run big multinational firms.
* German utility shares boosted by M&A talk (Recasts with comments from RWE CEO, fresh analyst comment)