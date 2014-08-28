ONITSHA, Nigeria Aug 28 Fighting between Fulani
herdsmen and farmers from the Eggon ethnic group has left at
least 60 people dead in central Nigeria, mostly from machete
cuts, police said on Thursday.
The clashes broke out on Wednesday in Nasawrawa state, a
week after some Eggon villagers accused Fulanis of stealing
cattle, Nasarawa police spokesman Umaru Ismaila said by
telephone.
"The report we have is 60 dead from the clash in Tudun-Ababu
village," he said. "Some bodies were burned beyond recognition."
Hundreds have been killed in the past year in clashes
pitting the semi-nomadic, cattle-herding Fulani people against
settled communities that practice a mix of farming and cattle
rearing, driven mostly by disputes over land use.
A battle in the northwest of Africa's most populous country
between suspected Fulani cattle rustlers and youths from the
rival Hausa group killed 72 people in April.
Sometimes communal clashes in Nigeria appear to take on a
sectarian character, as in some parts of the "Middle Belt" area
around Jos, whose indigenous farming communities are largely
Christian, while the Fulanis are overwhelmingly Muslim.
Gunmen, suspected to be Fulanis, killed more than 100 people
in an attack on three mostly Christian villages in March.
But disputes are, at their roots, about land and ethnicity.
Human Rights Watch in December 2013 said clashes in central
Nigeria had killed 3,000 people since 2010, accusing Nigerian
authorities of ignoring the violence, a charge they denied.
Ethnic violence tends to worsen around election time --
Nigeria faces a presidential poll in February 2015 -- as
politicians exploit ethnic rivalries to cement their power
bases.
(Reporting by Anamesere Igboeroteonwu; Writing by Tim Cocks;
Editing by Susan Fenton)