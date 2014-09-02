MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Sept 2 Islamist Boko Haram insurgents have overrun much of a north-eastern Nigerian town after hours of fighting that has killed scores and displaced thousands of residents, several security sources said on Tuesday.

The Islamists launched an attack on the town of Bama, 70 kilometres (45 miles) from the Borno state capital of Maiduguri, on Monday. They were initially repelled but came back in greater numbers overnight, the sources and witnesses said.

(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks, editing by John Stonestreet)