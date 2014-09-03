MAIDUGURI, Sept 3 The Nigerian town of Bama
remains under government control after an assault by Boko Haram,
the Borno state government and local vigilante groups said on
Wednesday, contradicting reports that the Islamist group had
seized much of it.
The attack on Bama began on Monday, and on Tuesday residents
and several security sources, including a soldier on the ground,
said the insurgents had overrun much of it.
Nigeria's military has remained silent since the attack
began. A defence spokesman did not respond to requests for
comment. There was no immediate comment from Boko Haram, which
never communicates with the press beyond releasing videos of its
leader, Abubakar Shekau.
The seizure of the town, if true, would bring the rebels
closer to the Borno state capital Maiduguri, 70 km to the
northwest. It would also signal that they have shifted tactics
to holding territory rather than simply creating mayhem.
Fears that Maiduguri could be the next target prompted the
government to extend a curfew in place there to 7 p.m. (1800
GMT) until 6 a.m. - it previously started at 10 p.m.
The insurgents captured the remote farming town of Gwoza,
along the Cameroon border, during fighting last month. Shekau in
a video declared it a "Muslim territory" last week. That
occurred two months after Islamist militants in Iraq and Syria
declared the area they had seized an Islamic caliphate.
"The attack on Bama town ... was very unfortunate, but I
want to reassure our people that government is on top of the
situation," Borno state deputy governor Zanna Mustapha, who is
also an opposition politician, said in a statement. "Our
security forces are engaging the insurgents in a fierce battle."
Local pro-government vigilantes also said the town remained
in the hands of Nigerian forces.
"Our gallant soldiers successfully repelled the insurgents
who attacked Bama, (which) has never been overrun or overtaken
by the insurgents even for a minute," a spokesman for the youth
vigilantes Jibrin Gunda told journalists.
Defence Spokesman Major General Chris Olukolade has not
commented, although on his Twitter account he re-tweeted a
comment by state television that "Bama is not in the hands of
terrorists, situation in the region is being contained," which
the station sourced to the deputy governor.
The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) says 9,000 people
have been fled fighting in northeast Nigeria in the past 10 days
over the border to Cameroon. More than 700,000 people have been
displaced externally and internally by the conflict.
Shekau's forces have killed thousands since launching an
uprising in 2009 to revive a medieval Islamic caliphate in
religiously mixed Nigeria. They are by far the biggest security
threat to Africa's biggest economy.
