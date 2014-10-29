(Adds details, quote from witness in Mubi)
YOLA, Nigeria Oct 29 Suspected Islamist Boko
Haram insurgents stormed the northeast Nigerian town of Mubi on
Wednesday, killing several people, burning houses and triggering
a gunbattle with security forces, witnesses said.
A security source confirmed the attack and said the military
was sending in reinforcements to try to push back the attackers,
but he could not confirm details, as operations were ongoing. A
spokesman for the military did not immediately respond to a
request for comment.
Beatice Elisha, a civil servant trapped in the town, said he
heard gunfire north of the town when the attack started earlier
in the day. "They were burning houses and many people have
died," he said. "There was gunfire all over the place."
Violence in Nigeria's troubled northeast has surged since
the government announced a ceasefire with the rebels nearly two
weeks ago to pursue talks in neighbouring Chad aimed at freeing
more than 200 girls kidnapped in April.
Foreign minister Aminu Wali said on Monday that the surge in
violence would not jeopardise the talks, but the government has
stressed that five years of insurgency have also become mixed up
with broader criminality. And since Boko Haram itself is highly
fragmented it is impossible to guarantee all factions will
respect the ceasefire.
Suspected Boko Haram insurgents killed at least 17 people
and abducted dozens in a series of attacks in the central region
of Nigeria's northeast Borno state over the weekend. At least 25
girls were kidnapped from a remote northeastern town a few days
earlier.
Boko Haram have killed thousands of people and abducted
hundreds of people since launching an uprising against the
government of Africa's top oil producer in 2009.
(Reporting by Imma Ande, Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Dominic Evans)