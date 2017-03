ABUJA Oct 31 A car bomb exploded in the northeast Nigerian city of Gombe on Friday, killing five people and wounding 15 others, a source in the emergency services on the scene told Reuters.

"It just happened, and our men and the security agencies are on the scene dealing with the fallout," the official said. (Reporting by Isaac Abrak, editing by John Stonestreet; Writing by Tim Cocks, editing by John Stonestreet)