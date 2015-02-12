(Updates with death toll, quotes and arrest of two women)
BAUCHI, Nigeria Feb 12 A suspected suicide
bomber blew herself up in a market in the town of Biu in
Nigeria's northeast Borno state on Thursday, witnesses and a
community leader said, killing at least six people.
Borno state is the heartland of militant Islamist group Boko
Haram, which has been waging an insurgency for more than five
years and wants to establish its own state.
A nurse at Biu General Hospital said six dead bodies were
brought in, adding that three of them were "burnt beyond
recognition". A further 17 people were wounded.
Ahmadu Saleh, a witness said the bomber had strolled into
Biu Central Market at about 3:30 p.m. (1430 GMT).
"She was wearing a hijab and nobody was suspicious of her
intention until we heard a loud sound," he said.
Community leader Ali Mai Biu and a security source said two
other women had been arrested at the scene. The community leader
added they were also suspected suicide bombers.
Borno state police commissioner Samuel Aduda did not
immediately respond to a request for comment.
Nigeria's electoral commission has been forced to delay
national elections by six weeks until late March after security
chiefs said they could not guarantee security due to the
operations to combat Boko Haram.
(Reporting by Ardo Abdullah and Lanre Ola; Writing by Julia
Payne; Editing by Gareth Jones)