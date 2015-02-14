HIGHLIGHTS-The Trump presidency on March 23 at 7:03 P.M. EDT/2303 GMT
March 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
BAUCHI, Nigeria Feb 14 Heavily armed Boko Haram militants attacked the northeastern Nigerian city of Gombe on Saturday, fleeing residents said.
Explosions and gunfire could be heard after the fighters overwhelmed a checkpoint at the edge of the city, which has been bombed before but has never had the insurgents attempt to take it over. (Reporting by Isaac Abrak and Ardo Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra)
March 23 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Thursday:
WASHINGTON, March 23 Saudi Arabia is having "serious discussions" with the New York Stock Exchange about having the NYSE as one of the exchanges for state oil giant Saudi Aramco's IPO, the Saudi foreign minister told Fox News on Thursday.