BAUCHI, Nigeria Feb 14 Heavily armed Boko Haram militants attacked the northeastern Nigerian city of Gombe on Saturday, fleeing residents said.

Explosions and gunfire could be heard after the fighters overwhelmed a checkpoint at the edge of the city, which has been bombed before but has never had the insurgents attempt to take it over. (Reporting by Isaac Abrak and Ardo Abdallah; Editing by Toby Chopra)