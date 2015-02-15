DAMATURU, Nigeria Feb 15 A bomb exploded in a crowded bus station in the northeast Nigerian city of Damaturu on Sunday, causing several casualties in a region that has been frequently attacked by Islamist militants, witnesses said.

Witness Adamu Muhammad said he heard a loud blast "and the people at the station descended into panic".

He said there were many casualties, though he did not know how many. (Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Mark Heinrich)