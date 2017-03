LAGOS Feb 16 Nigeria's military recaptured the northeastern towns of Mungono and Marte from Islamist Boko Haram insurgents on Monday, the military announced on its Twitter account.

The insurgents had seized Mungono, on the shores of Lake Chad, last month in a triple offensive that also targeted a town called Konduga and the outskirts and the airport of the main northeastern city of Maiduguri.

(Reporting by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence)