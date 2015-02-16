(Adds details)
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Feb 16 Nigerian troops
backed by air strikes recaptured the northeastern towns of
Monguno and Marte from Islamist Boko Haram insurgents on Monday,
the military said in a statement.
Boko Haram fighters had seized Monguno on the shores of Lake
Chad last month in an offensive that also targeted a town called
Konduga and the outskirts and the airport of the main
northeastern city of Maiduguri.
The conflict with Boko Haram has intensified in the past
year and is a major issue in campaigning for a presidential
election, now set for March 28, that pits President Goodluck
Jonathan against former military ruler Muhammadu Buhari.
"The air and land operation is continuing with aggressive
advance towards other designated communities and locations meant
to be cleared in the ongoing offensive against the terrorists,"
defence spokesman Major-General Chris Olukolade said.
The militants, who are fighting to establish an Islamic
state in religiously mixed Nigeria, have killed many thousands
and are seen as the gravest security threat to Africa's top oil
producer and biggest economy.
They also increasingly a source of instability to the entire
region. Lake Chad is where Niger, Chad and Cameroon border with
Nigeria, and all three neighbours have been sucked into the
conflict with Boko Haram.
More than 5,000 residents fled when Monguno was attacked.
Nigeria last weekend postponed the national election set for
Feb. 14 for six weeks, citing the security threat from Boko
Haram, in a move that rattled markets and foreign investors.
