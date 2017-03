MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Feb 18 Nigerian forces backed by air strikes have killed more than 300 Boko Haram fighters during an operation to recapture 11 towns and villages since the start of the week, the military said on Wednesday.

"Several weapons and equipment were also captured and some destroyed," defence spokesman Major-General Chris Olukolade said in a statement.

(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by Janet Lawrence)