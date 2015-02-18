* Cameroon, Chad pound Islamists in border village
* Regional cooperation has resulted in several victories
* No independent confirmation of Nigeria's claim
* Successes good for Nigerian President Jonathan
By Bate Felix and Lanre Ola
MAROUA, Cameroon/MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Feb 18 (Reuters) -
N igerian forces have killed more than 300 Boko Haram fighters
during an operation to recapture 11 towns and villages since the
start of the week, the military said on Wednesday, as its war
increasingly sucked in neighbours Cameroon, Chad and Niger.
The latest fighting comes as the tide has appeared to turn
against Boko Haram, with neighbouring countries plagued by cross
border attacks weighing in against the insurgents.
Amid growing global concern, Nigeria, Chad, Cameroon, Niger
and Benin are preparing a 8,700-strong force to fight the
Islamists.
"Weapons and equipment were also captured and some
destroyed," Nigerian defence spokesman Major-General Chris
Olukolade said of the latest fighting. "However, two soldiers
lost their lives while 10 others were wounded."
It was not possible to independently verify the military's
statement. Nigerian forces have in past been accused of
overstating enemy casualties while greatly understating their
own and those of civilians caught in the crossfire.
Cameroonian forces supported by Chad's air force carried out
air strikes and used heavy artillery against Boko Haram in the
village of Gourgouroon, on the Nigeria-Cameroon border, Cameroon
army spokesman Colonel Didier Badjeck said.
In relentless attacks on military and civilians, Boko Haram
have killed thousands and abducted hundreds since the group
launched its violent campaign for a breakaway Islamic state in
mid-2009, threatening the stability of Africa's biggest economy
and top oil producer as well as that of the entire region.
Boko Haram was cited as a reason for postponing by six weeks
a Nigerian presidential election that had been due to take place
this past Saturday. On Tuesday, Boko Haram leader Abubakar
Shekau appeared in a video monitored by the U.S.-based SITE
Intelligence Group in which he threatened to disrupt the
upcoming vote. The militants see democracy as un-Islamic.
VICTORIES
Nigerian soldiers said they had recaptured the strategic
town of Monguno, on the shores of Lake Chad where the four
countries meet, from Boko Haram on Monday. More than 5,000
people fled the town after the insurgents seized it last month.
Olukolade said troops had seized five types of armoured
fighting vehicles, an anti-aircraft gun, 50 cases of bombs,
eight different types of machine guns, some 50 cases of
ammunition and 300 motorcycles the rebels use to launch attacks.
Chadian troops cleared Boko Haram out of the Nigerian town
of Gamburu earlier this month. Niger soldiers shot dead a
suicide bomber suspected of belonging to Boko Haram on Monday
after he tried to detonate an explosive belt near a military
post in the town of Bagara in southern Niger.
At least 36 civilians were killed when an unidentified
airplane bombed a border village in Niger, the Niamey
government said on Wednesday.
A local official in the village of Abadam blamed the
Nigerian air force for the incident. Military officials in Niger
said the air crew was likely to have mistaken the villagers, who
had gathered for a funeral near a mosque, for Boko Haram
militants
A Nigerian military spokesman did not respond to a request
for comment.
Violence in the northeast has hurt the re-election prospects
of President Goodluck Jonathan, accused of doing too little to
protect civilians from the militants, although recent victories
could swing public opinion in his favour.
The growing cooperation between Nigeria's neighbours is also
attracting donor support to fight the Islamists, with the U.S.
army providing equipment and intelligence to allies.
Presidents from the 10-nation Economic Community of Central
African States (CEEAC) pledged on Monday to create an emergency
fund of 50 billion CFA francs ($87 million) for the fight.
(Additional reporting by Tim Cocks in Lagos, Ali Abdelatti in
Cairo, and Abdoulaye Massalaki in Niamey; Writing by Tim Cocks;
Editing by Giles Elgood)