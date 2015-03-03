* First online posting using advanced graphics
* Will raise concerns group widening its scope
* Footage shows man saying he spied on Boko Haram
(Adds analyst comment, context, detail)
By Isaac Abrak and Julia Payne
ABUJA, March 3 Nigerian Islamist sect Boko Haram
released a video purporting to show it beheading two men, its
first online posting using advanced graphics and editing
techniques similar to footage from Islamic State.
The film, released on Monday, shows militants standing
behind the two men who are on their knees, hands tied behind
their backs, with one man standing over them, holding a knife.
One of the kneeling men is made to tell the camera that they
were paid by authorities to spy on the militant group, before
the film moves to another scene showing their decapitated
bodies. It was not possible to confirm the film's authenticity
or date.
The footage will raise concerns that Boko Haram, which
evolved out of a clerical movement focused on northeast Nigeria,
is expanding its scope and seeking inspiration from
international militant networks including al Qaeda and Islamic
State.
Nigeria's President Goodluck Jonathan has said Boko Haram is
allied to both al Qaeda and IS, though that has not been
confirmed by Boko Haram itself.
The group previously had links to al Qaeda and though Boko
Haram and IS have acknowledged each other, the Nigerian
militants have not officially pledged allegiance to IS leader
Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi.
"(Boko Haram) does refer to its fighters as soldiers of the
Caliphate, and pro-IS jihadists worldwide now refer to it as the
Caliphate's link in Nigeria," Laith Alkhouri, director of Middle
East and North Africa research and jihadi threat intelligence at
Flashpoint Partners, said.
Boko Haram has killed thousands and kidnapped hundreds in
its bid to carve out an Islamist state in its homeland, and in
recent months has increased cross-border raids into Cameroon,
Chad and Niger.
The group came to control an area the size of Belgium but
the Nigerian army, helped by Chadian troops, has recaptured some
territory in the last few weeks.
Nigeria attracted international criticism for postponing its
Feb. 14 presidential election by six weeks for security reasons
linked to the insurgency, an excuse viewed as political
interference.
TWITTER CAMPAIGN
The improved video quality comes soon after the group began
to establish a social media presence this year through a
communications unit, Al-Urwa Al-Wuthqa. Previously, Boko Haram
would leak videos to selected journalists.
The media unit opened its first Twitter account in January.
It was shut down and replaced on March 1 by a new one, where it
has begun publishing videos and statements in English, French
and Arabic.
It would be difficult to determine whether the Twitter
accounts are authentic or represent only a faction. But the move
mimics IS, which has waged a strong campaign on the platform and
had many accounts shut down, Mark Singleton, director of the
International Centre for Counter-Terrorism in The Hague, said.
"Not surprisingly they are trying to emulate IS where they
can," Singleton said, "Beheadings have proven their media value
... apparently that's the way to get people's attention."
After taking over swathes on Iraq and Syria, Islamic State
gained further notoriety by posting a video showing the
beheading of American journalist James Foley in August followed
by several more similar executions.
The Boko Haram film's use of graphics, the footage of
black-clad militants with a black flag, and the editing to show
only the aftermath of the beheading, were similar to material
from Islamic State.
In the video, one of the victims says he comes from Baga in
Borno state, and says the other is from Michika in Adamawa
state, both areas where the army says it has recently recaptured
territory from Boko Haram.
Past Boko Haram films have been much cruder affairs, often
featuring a man identified as their leader Abubakar Shekau
talking more about local complaints than global jihad. A number
of recent releases have included much more gruesome footage of
beheadings.
The latest video, entitled "Harvest of Spies", includes
introductory animation with streaming computer code on a purple
background before the start of the main event.
"(It) mimics the production of many IS videos ... the
suspenseful slow motion scenes, the beheading of the individuals
after confession of so called crimes, and the multilingual
aspect including subtitles," Alkhouri of Flashpoint said.
(Editing by Andrew Heavens and Giles Elgood)