BAUCHI, Nigeria, March 5 At least 45 people were killed by suspected Boko Haram militants at dawn on Tuesday in a remote village of Nigeria's northeast Borno state, sources from the military and the civilian joint taskforce told Reuters.

The insurgents started shooting into houses in the village of Njaba at about 5:30 A.M. local time (0430 GMT), a military source in Maiduguri said on Thursday. The village is close to the town of Damboa and about 100 kilometres south of state capital Maiduguri.

"The attack was not immediately known because the village is very remote and our men couldn't access the area," the source said. (Reporting By Lanre Ola; Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Catherine Evans)