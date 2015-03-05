(Adds Konduga attack on Tuesday, Ngamdu attack Thursday
evening)
By Lanre Ola
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, March 5 At least 45 people
were killed by suspected Boko Haram militants at dawn on Tuesday
in a remote village of Nigeria's northeastern Borno state,
military sources and authorised vigilante groups told Reuters.
The insurgents started shooting into houses in Njaba at
about 5:30 a.m. (0430 GMT), a military source in Maiduguri said
on Thursday. The village is close to the town of Damboa and
about 100 km (60 miles) south of state capital Maiduguri.
"The attack was not immediately known because the village is
very remote and our men couldn't access the area," the source
said.
The army also repelled an attack on Tuesday on the town of
Konduga, southeast of Maiduguri in Borno, a military source and
residents said. No death toll could be ascertained.
On Thursday evening, the army also pushed back an attack on
the town of Ngamdu, on the road to Damaturu, capital of
neighbouring Yobe state, two military sources said. It was too
early to determine the number of casualties, they added.
Boko Haram's six-year insurgency to carve out an Islamic
state in the northeast of Nigeria has killed thousands and
displaced over 1.5 million people.
The group gained worldwide notoriety in April 2014 after its
members kidnapped over 200 schoolgirls from the town of Chibok
in Borno state, the heartland of Boko Haram.
The slow government response sparked the movement Bring Back
Our Girls that has been seeking international support and
lobbying the government to keep up the search. On Thursday, a
representative for President Goodluck met the girls' families in
Maiduguri.
"As you are all aware ,our military is having the upper hand
in this sacred war. We believe by the grace of God that your
children will return safely," the minister of state for power
Mohammed Wakil told them.
Boko Haram seized territory the size of Belgium last year,
which Nigeria's ill-equipped army has struggled to take back.
Jonathan, who is seeking re-election on March 28, has been
heavily criticised for the failure to crush the insurgents.
Elections were postponed for six weeks from Feb. 14 for
security reasons. Since the delay, Chadian troops cooperating
with the Nigerians have reclaimed some important towns in Borno.
The army has also been able to push the militants out of some
territories in neighbouring Adamawa and Yobe states.
A senior local government official in Damboa about 20 km
from Njaba, who declined to be named, said that most of the
victims were teenagers.
