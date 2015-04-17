MAIDUGURI, Nigeria Boko Haram militants have
slit the throats of 12 people in northeast Nigeria as the army
was trying to evacuate civilians from the area, a military
source and a witness said on Friday.
The Islamist group has been driven out of much of the huge
swathe of territory they controlled at the start of the year,
thanks to a concerted push by troops from Nigeria and neighbours
Chad, Niger and Cameroon.
The town of Gwoza, in mountainous terrain, was one of the
last places to fall, on March 27, and there remain pockets of
Boko Haram activity in the area, security sources say.
"Just as troops were trying to evacuate some civilians from
the hills so as to safeguard them from a planned air strike ...
some Boko Haram attacked them and slit the throats of 12
people," a military source said of Wednesday's attack.
A witness, Jonas Musa, told Reuters his parents were both
among the victims. He said soldiers had moved one wave of people
from the hills around Gwoza, but before they could go back for
the second, the attackers struck.
Failure to crush Boko Haram or protect civilians was one
reason President Goodluck Jonathan lost an election on March 28
to Muhammadu Buhari.
Boko Haram, fighting to establish an Islamic state, has
killed thousands and kidnapped hundreds during its six-year-old
insurgency in Africa's biggest economy and top oil producer.
Buhari has pledged to spare no effort in crushing the
militants after he is sworn in on May 29. He said on Tuesday he
would do everything he can to rescue more than 200 girls
abducted by the group a year ago from a school in the village of
Chibok, but that he could not promise to find them.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Tim Cocks; Editing by
Andrew Roche)