BAUCHI, Nigeria Apr 22 Nigerian forces backed by war planes invaded Islamist group Boko Haram's last known stronghold of the Sambisa forest on Wednesday, in an effort to finally defeat their six-year-old insurgency, two military sources said.

Armies from Nigeria and neighbours Chad, Niger and Cameroon have in the past two months launched a concerted push to try to crush the insurgents, who have killed thousands and kidnapped hundreds in their battle to establish an Islamic state. (Reporting by Ardo Abdallah; Writing by Tim Cocks; editing by Ralph Boulton)