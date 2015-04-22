BAUCHI, Nigeria Apr 22 Nigerian forces backed
by war planes invaded Islamist group Boko Haram's last known
stronghold of the Sambisa forest on Wednesday, in an effort to
finally defeat their six-year-old insurgency, two military
sources said.
Armies from Nigeria and neighbours Chad, Niger and Cameroon
have in the past two months launched a concerted push to try to
crush the insurgents, who have killed thousands and kidnapped
hundreds in their battle to establish an Islamic state.
