BAUCHI, Nigeria, April 23 Nigerian soldiers
retreated from Islamist group Boko Haram's last known stronghold
in the country's northeast on Thursday, concerned the area was
booby-trapped after three pro-government vigilantes were killed
by a landmine.
A vigilante and a security source both confirmed the
pullback from the Sambisa forest, a day after an offensive aimed
at rooting out the insurgents.
"The soldiers have retreated to Bama because of mines. They
had been on the road but that made them vulnerable, so they
moved to the bush but there are mines planted there (too)," one
soldier, who did not want to be named, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Ardo Abdallah; Writing by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura;
Editing by Tim Cocks; editing by John Stonestreet)