* Islamists booby-trap Sambisa forest
* Armies of Chad, Nigeria and Cameroon to move next week
* Vigilantes retreat after three killed
(Recasts with military official's denial of retreat)
By Ardo Abdallah
BAUCHI, Nigeria, April 23 Nigeria's military
said on Thursday it was still advancing in Islamist group Boko
Haram's last known stronghold, dismissing reports that land
mines had forced them to retreat.
A pro-government vigilante and a security source had earlier
said troops pulled back from the Sambisa forest after three
vigilantes were killed driving over an anti-vehicle mine.
"It's not true that our troops are retreating, in fact we
are still marching forward in Sambisa. Our troops are still in
there," Defence Spokesman Major General Chris Olukolade said by
telephone.
Earlier, a soldier who asked not to be named said: "The
soldiers have retreated to Bama because of mines. They had been
on the road but that made them vulnerable, so they moved to the
bush but there are mines planted there (too)."
The Sambisa forest, a former colonial game reserve, is about
100 km (60 miles) from the village of Chibok, from where Boko
Haram abducted more than 200 secondary schoolgirls a year ago.
Intelligence officials believed they were being held in the
forest, but U.S. reconnaissance drones failed to locate them.
"Three of our boys were killed by a landmine as we
progressed into Sambisa. We've suspended going farther,"
Muhammad Mungonu, the vigilante, told Reuters.
The militants controlled an area the size of Belgium at the
start of the year, but have since lost much of that ground after
a concerted push by troops from Nigeria and neighbours Chad,
Niger and Cameroon in the past two months.
A Chadian military source said a joint military operation
involving forces from Niger and Cameroon was expected to begin
to encircle the Sambisa forest next week. Chadian troops will go
in from the Cameroonian border, where they have been massing.
Over the last six years, Boko Haram have killed thousands
and kidnapped hundreds in a battle to establish an Islamic
caliphate. President Goodluck Jonathan's failure to crush the
Islamists contributed to his defeat in Nigeria's March 28
election.
(Additional reporting by Madjiasra Nako in N'Djamena; Writing
by Helen Nyambura-Mwaura; Editing by Tim Cocks and Andrew Roche)