BAUCHI, Nigeria May 8 A gunman opened fire on students after walking into a high school in Potiskum in northeast Nigeria, critically injuring six, witnesses and a humanitarian aid worker said.

The gunman, who was caught and beaten by locals, was accompanied by a suicide bomber who detonated but only blew himself up, the sources said. (Reporting By Ardo Abdallah, Writing by Julia Payne; editing by John Stonestreet)