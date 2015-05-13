(Refiles to fix formatting; no change to text.)
By Lanre Ola
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria May 13 Suspected Boko Haram
militants attacked Nigeria's northern city of Maiduguri in Borno
state on Wednesday from a cashew plantation a few kilometres
from the Giwa barracks, military
Residents said they heard heavy shooting and explosions on
the outskirts and began fleeing their homes. The fighting began
around 6:45 p.m. (1745 GMT) before subsiding by around 9:00 p.m.
(2000 GMT).
Abdul Musa, a resident, said the intense fighting had
dwindled to a few intermittent gunshots.
The city of around two million people is the birthplace of
Boko Haram, which has killed thousands in its attempt to carve
out an Islamist state in the country's northeast.
Maiduguri has not been attacked since two major takeover
attempts in late January and early February and several bombings
in March.
A security source, who participated in the operation, said
they fought off several hundred insurgents, which included
suicide bombers.
"Some civilian youth vigilante who went to battle may have
lost their lives," he said. "(They) were trying to evacuate some
women from a community behind the Giwa barracks when a bomb
exploded from a woman suspected to be a suicide bomber."
Boko Haram claimed an area larger than Belgium last year and
was fast becoming a regional threat after it increased
cross-border incursions.
Chadian and Nigerian troops entered the fray earlier this
year and drove the militants out of some key Borno towns.
Cameroonian forces pushed them out of its border areas.
The Nigerian military has since launched a ground offensive
on the group's last stronghold, in the Sambisa forest reserve.
(Reporting By Lanre Ola, Additional reporting by Ardo Abdallah
and Afolabi Sotunde, Writing by Julia Payne, Editing by Larry
King)