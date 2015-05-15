UPDATE 1-Syria dam not damaged - SDF Raqqa campaign spokeswoman
BEIRUT, March 27 The Tabqa Euphrates dam is not damaged or malfunctioning and engineers inspect its operations fully, a Syrian rebel spokeswoman said on Monday after Islamic State (IS) militants said it was at risk of collapse. The U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces are fighting to repel Islamic State from the dam, 40 km (26 miles) upstream of the IS bastion city of Raqqa, but paused on Sunday to give engineers access after IS warned the dam could crumple.