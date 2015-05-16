DAMATURU, Nigeria May 16 A bomb blast in
Damaturu, the capital of northern Nigeria's Yobe State, killed
at least 7 people on Saturday, a Reuters witness at a nearby
hospital said.
The bomb exploded at a busy market near a bus station.
At least 27 people were wounded, many critically, and
ambulances continued to bring in the injured.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
blast, but it bore the hallmark of Islamist militant group Boko
Haram, which has been fighting a six-year insurgency in a bid to
establish an Islamic state in northern Nigeria.
Boko Haram took over a territory larger than Belgium last
year, killing thousands of people and displacing some 1.5
million. The militants took over most of Borno state and parts
of Adamawa and Yobe.
The Nigerian army has gone on the offensive recently and
says Boko Haram has now been pushed into the vast Sambisa forest
in eastern Borno state.
(Reporting by Joe Hemba; Editing by Janet Lawrence and David
Clarke)