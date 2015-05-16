(Recasts lead with suicide bomber as source of blast)
DAMATURU, Nigeria May 16 A young female suicide
bomber blew herself up in Damaturu, the capital of northern
Nigeria's Yobe State, killing at least seven people on Saturday,
witnesses said.
The girl detonated the explosives at a busy market near a
bus station.
At least 27 people were wounded, many critically, and
ambulances continued to bring in the injured, said a Reuters
witness at a nearby hospital.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
blast, but it bore the hallmark of Islamist militant group Boko
Haram, which has been fighting a six-year insurgency in a bid to
establish an Islamic state in northern Nigeria.
Boko Haram took over a territory larger than Belgium last
year, killing thousands of people and displacing some 1.5
million. The militants overran most of Borno state and parts of
Adamawa and Yobe.
But a Nigerian army offensive, backed by troops from Niger
and Chad, has recaptured most of the territory, forcing Boko
Haram on the run. Cameroon has helped by repelling advances in
its border areas.
The frequency of raids and bomb attacks has significantly
decreased, but several attacks in the past week suggest that the
militants are returning to guerrilla warfare tactics.
Since Wednesday, they have attacked the outskirts of Borno
state capital Maiduguri twice, retaken the town of Marte in the
same state and attacked a village in neighbouring Adamawa state.
The Nigerian army says it is working to root out Boko Haram
from its last stronghold in the vast Sambisa forest in eastern
Borno state. They have freed over 700 women and children
captured by the group but progress has been hampered by the
militants' widespread use of landmines.
(Reporting by Joe Hemba and Ardo Abdallah; Editing by David
Clarke and Rosalind Russell)