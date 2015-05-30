MAIDUGURI, Nigeria May 30 Nigerian troops
pushed back an attack by Boko Haram insurgents on the outskirts
of Borno state capital Maiduguri in the early hours of Saturday,
a Reuters reporter and military source said.
The attack occured barely a day after the inauguration of
President Muhammadu Buhari, who swore to crush the Islamist
militant group and move the command centre of defence to the
Borno state capital.
Gunshots from high-calibre weapons could be heard between
about 1 a.m. and 2:20 a.m. (1200-0120 GMT) from the southwestern
part of the city.
A military source said the shooting took place around the
Damboa road after the small settlement of Mule on the edge of
the city of two million.
The attack follows twin bomb blasts in a Borno town early on
Friday.
Thousands have been killed and about 1.5 million displaced
during Boko Haram's six-year-old insurgency to carve out a state
adhering strict sharia law in Nigeria, Africa's biggest economy
and top oil producer. At the start of the year it controlled a
swathe of territory larger than Belgium in the northeast of the
country.
It has since been pushed back with the help of offensives
launched by Chadian and Nigerien troops while Cameroon has
fought them off along its borders.
The United States and Britain said on Friday they were ready
to increase military cooperation with Nigeria to defeat Boko
Haram.
(Reporting By Lanre Ola, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by
Angus MacSwan)