(Updates with higher death toll)
By Lanre Ola
MAIDUGURI, Nigeria May 30 A suspected suicide
bomber blew himself up inside a mosque in Nigeria's Maiduguri
city on Saturday afternoon killing at least 18 people, a
hospital source said, after a night-time attack by Boko Haram
insurgents on the outskirts.
The attacks occurred a day after the inauguration of
President Muhammadu Buhari, who swore to crush the Islamist
militant group and move the command centre for military
operations away from the capital Abuja to Maiduguri.
"A male bomber suspected to be Boko Haram is said to have
entered a mosque near the (Monday) Market to detonate," a
military source said.
The hospital added that there were also more than 30
wounded.
A military source said the overnight shooting took place
around the Damboa road near the small settlement of Mule, about
10 km (6 miles) from Maiduguri, a city of two million people.
"A rocket launcher from Boko Haram hit a house around the
Bulumkutu area...and killed five people. Our boys also picked up
six corpses in different locations," local militia member
Mohammed Bunu said.
The militants tried to cross trenches dug around the city,
he said.
These attacks follow twin bomb blasts early on Friday in
Tashan Alade, a remote Borno town, which killed at least seven
people.
Thousands have been killed and about 1.5 million displaced
during Boko Haram's six-year-old insurgency to carve out a state
adhering to strict Islamic law in Nigeria, Africa's biggest
economy and top oil producer. At the start of the year, it
controlled a swathe of territory larger than Belgium in the
northeast of the country.
Boko Haram has since been pushed back with the help of
offensives launched by troops from Chad and Niger while Cameroon
has fought them off along its borders.
As feared, the group is showing a return to its guerrilla
tactics since losing the territory it gained last year. It
maintains a last stronghold in the Sambisa forest reserve.
"They may resort to more spectacular brutality against soft
targets to maintain relevance as Al Shabaab has in Kenya," a
Western diplomat in the capital Abuja said.
The United States and Britain said on Friday they were ready
to increase military cooperation with Nigeria to defeat Boko
Haram.
(Additional reporting by Ardo Abdallah in Bauchi and Julia
Payne in Abuja, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Rosalind
Russell)