MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, July 28 At least 25 people were killed by suspected Boko Haram militants during raids on Monday afternoon and Tuesday morning on three communities in Nigeria's northeastern Borno state, military and police sources said.

The main village attacked was Dille along with two smaller communities in the Askira/Uba local government area in southern Borno state, the region hit hardest by an Islamist insurgency. (Reporting By Lanre Ola, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Hugh Lawson)