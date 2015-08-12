(Adds Cameroonian soldier killed in border skirmish)
MAIDUGURI Aug 12 At least six people have been
killed during a raid by Boko Haram militants outside Nigeria's
northeastern city Maiduguri in Borno state, a police officer
said on Wednesday.
A Cameroonian soldier has also died during a cross-border
incursion from neighbouring Nigeria by Boko Haram militants, a
senior Cameroonian military source said.
In the fighting near Maiduguri, the militants entered Bale
Mamman village to rustle livestock on Tuesday evening, police
chief Aderemi Opadokun said. "Before the arrival of troops, six
persons were shot dead," he said.
A military and a vigilante source said eight people had been
killed and four women abducted during fighting that lasted about
three hours.
Also on Wednesday, a senior Cameroonian military source said
Boko Haram had killed a soldier from Cameroon in a cross-border
incursion from Nigeria.
The battle took place in Achigachia in Cameroon's Far North
region on Tuesday, said the source, who estimated the attackers
may have lost around 20 men in the firefight.
"They attacked on two fronts at around 2.30 a.m. (0130
GMT)," said the source. "During the battle we lost a chief
sergeant. Also, a lieutenant was wounded in the arm,"
Chad, Cameroon, Nigeria and Niger launched a regional
offensive this year that forced Boko Haram from several towns it
held in Borno state, the birthplace of the jihadi group and a
frequent target of raids and suicide bombers.
But it has killed more than 600 people in a series of raids
and bombings since President Muhammadu Buhari took office on May
29, vowing to crush the jihadi group. It has also stepped up
attacks in neighbouring countries.
Bale Mamman is a Nigerian village just southeast of
Maiduguri, a city of 2 million people. Boko Haram has been
trying to carve out an Islamist state adhering to strict sharia
law since 2009 in the northeast of the country.
It pledged allegiance this year to Islamic State, which
controls large areas of Syria and Iraq.
Chad's President Idriss Deby said on Tuesday the regional
offensive had crushed Boko Haram and it would be finished as a
fighting force by the end of the year.
"We have decapitated Boko Haram. Our defence and security
forces have recaptured their arms, which did so much damage," he
said at a celebration to mark 55 years of Chad's independence.
Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau is wounded and has been
replaced as leader by Mahamoud Daoud, he said, adding Shekau
went to Maiduguri, capital of Borno state, after he was wounded.
Nigeria's defence spokesman said it was not concerned with
who led Boko Haram. "We are working (with Chad and others)
towards a common end to ensure that we stamp out the terrorists
and their arsenal," the spokesman said.
