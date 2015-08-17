LAGOS Aug 17 Abubakar Shekau says he is alive
and still the leader of Islamist sect Boko Haram, denying
reports he is dead, according to a new audio message quoted on
social media on Sunday.
Reuters could not independently verify the authenticity of
the audio message. Social media feed of jihad monitoring site
Site Intelligence quoted a new audio message released from
Shekau denying reports that he is unable to serve as leader.
There have been several claims by Nigeria's military that
Shekau has been killed over the last few years but he keeps
resurfacing in new videos or it could be "impostors" posing with
the same name, security sources have said.
Last week Chad's President Idriss Deby said Boko Haram
leader Shekau was wounded and has been replaced as leader by
Mahamoud Daoud, adding that Shekau went to Maiduguri, capital of
Borno state, after he was wounded.
Deby said the new Boko Haram leader, whom little is known
about, was open to the idea of talks with Abuja.
"Infidel media published that I'm dead, or sick and can't
speak, this is an utter lie." Rita Katz, director of Site
Intelligence posted on her social media site quoting Shekau as
saying to ISIS leader, Baghdadi.
"If this was true how is that I can speak now?" message
siged as ISIS head of west Africa province.
Shekau's last video appearance was in February, when a
person claiming to be him -- analysts believe he may have been
impersonated -- threatened to disrupt Nigeria's presidential
elections held the following month.
The group has released at least five videos since then but
Shekau has not appeared in any of them.
Suspected members of the militant group Boko Haram have
killed more than 600 people in Africa's most populous nation in
a spate of bombings and shootings since Buhari was inaugurated
as president on May 29, according to a Reuters tally.
Efforts to reach an agreement to end the violence, including
a 2014 deal fostered by Chad, have repeatedly failed during the
six-year insurgency waged by the group in its bid to set up a
state in the northeast adhering to strict Islamic laws.
