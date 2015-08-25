DAMATURU, Nigeria Aug 25 A teenage suicide bomber detonated an explosive device strapped to her body in the northeastern Nigerian city of Damaturu early on Tuesday, killing six people and wounding about 30, police said.

No one claimed responsibility for the blast but Islamist militant group Boko Haram has been blamed for a series of similar attacks in the region in recent weeks.

"At about 7:40 am, a female suicide bomber about 14-years old denoted an explosive device at the central Damaturu motor park. Six people were killed including the suicide bomber," police spokesman Toyin Gbadegesin said. (Reporting by Joe Hemba; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing by Andrew Heavens)