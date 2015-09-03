MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Sept 3 Gunmen killed at
least five villagers in a raid in northern Nigeria's Borno state
on Wednesday before being repelled by government troops,
military sources said, an attack that bore the hallmarks of
Islamist Boko Haram militants.
Boko Haram has killed thousands of people and displaced 1.5
million in a six-year-old insurgency to create an Islamic State
in Nigeria's northeast. But an army counter-offensive this year
ousted Boko Haram from much of the territory it had taken and
the jihadists have returned to a pattern of hit-and-run attacks.
A military source said gunshots rang out in the village of
Mainari on Wednesday evening as suspected Boko Haram militants
stormed the community. He said troops engaged in firefights with
the insurgents lasting about an hour.
Five villagers were killed by militants and six were injured
while fleeing the attack in Mainari, 20 km (12 miles) southeast
of the state capital Maiduguri, according to two armed civilian
volunteers who helped the military repulse the attackers.
On Monday evening, suspected Boko Haram gunmen on horseback
killed at least 24 people in two separate village attacks in the
the northeast.
Nigeria is sub-Saharan Africa's most populous country and
leading energy producer.
(Reporting by Lanre Ola; Writing by Chijioke Ohuocha; Editing
