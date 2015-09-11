YOLA, Nigeria, Sept 11 A bomb blast hit a Nigerian internally displaced persons (IDP)camp on Friday morning on the outskirts of Adamawa state capital Yola in the northeast of the country, a spokesman for the government emergency agency said.

The blast is the first such attack on an IDP camp in Nigeria and went off at a camp at a school in the hamlet of Malkohi, spokesman Manzo Ezekiel of the National Emergency Management Agency said.

The six-year insurgency waged by Islamist jihadi group Boko Haram has displaced about 2.1 million people and killed thousands. (Reporting By Julia Payne in Abuja and Emma Ande in Yola; Editing by Catherine Evans)