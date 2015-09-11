(Adds suicide bomb attack and background)
YOLA, Nigeria, Sept 11 A bomb at a camp for
people who have fled Boko Haram and a suicide attack on a bus
station killed at least 12 people in northeast Nigeria on
Friday, officials said.
There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the
bombings. About 2.1 million people have been displaced and
thousands killed in a six-year-old campaign by the jihadist
group to carve out an Islamist state.
The group has killed around 800 people in bombings and
shootings since President Muhammadu Buhari took office in May,
vowing to crush the militant Islamists.
One bomb was at a camp for internally displaced persons
(IDPs) at a school in a hamlet on the outskirts of the Adamawa
state capital, Yola.
"So far seven persons lost their lives and 20 persons were
injured in the bomb blast that occurred in Malkohi Internally
Displaced Persons camp," said Sani Datti, a spokesman for the
National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA).
It was the first bomb attack on such a target in the
conflict. Most IDPs are living in government-run camps, with
host families or with religious organisations in the city of
Maiduguri in Borno state, the heartland of the insurgency.
Adamawa state hosted over 250,000 people earlier this year
and has received many women and children freed by troops from
Boko Haram camps, as well as thousands of Nigerian refugees who
fled to Cameroon and have since been evicted.
"Among the injured, seven were treated and discharged while
13 persons including four NEMA officials are still receiving
treatment," added Datti.
He said the bomb had been planted in a tent and went off at
around 10:50am (0950 GMT).
Alhaji Haruna Furo, of Adamawa state Emergency Management
Agency, said five people were killed when a female suicide
bomber detonated a device in a bus station in the town of
Madagali at around the same time.
Madagali is in the northernmost part of Adamawa state, which
borders Cameroon and Borno state.
Boko Haram controlled the area for months in 2014, but were
pushed out in March as part of a drive by troops from Nigeria,
Niger and Chad to reclaim territory from the insurgents.
Now dispersed Boko Haram fighters frequently launch attacks
on places of worship, markets and checkpoints.
(Reporting by Julia Payne in Abuja and Emma Ande in Yola;
Additional reporting by Camillus Eboh; Writing by Alexis
Akwagyiram; Editing by Andrew Roche)