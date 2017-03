MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Sept 20 Multiple blasts struck a mosque and the area outside the building in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri, witnesses said on Sunday.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the explosions but they bore the hallmarks of Islamist militant group Boko Haram. Maiduguri, the state capital of Borno, is the birthplace of the jihadist sect. (Reporting by Lanre Ola and Isaac Abrak, in Abuja; Writing by Alexis Akwagyiram; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)