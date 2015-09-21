MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Sept 21 At least 54 people were killed and 90 wounded in a multiple bomb attack in the northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Sunday evening, a police spokesman said on Monday.

"A suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber detonated IEDs (improvised explosive devices) at a mosque in Ajilari and some insurgents also threw IEDs at a viewing centre. Total casualty figure is now 54," Victor Isuku, a police spokesman in Maiduguri, said.

A Nigerian army spokesman said on Sunday that three bombs had gone off. (Reporting By Lanre Ola, Writing by Julia Payne; Editing by Angus MacSwan)