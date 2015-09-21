MAIDUGURI, Nigeria, Sept 21 At least 54 people
were killed and 90 wounded in a multiple bomb attack in the
northeastern Nigerian city of Maiduguri on Sunday evening, a
police spokesman said on Monday.
"A suspected Boko Haram suicide bomber detonated IEDs
(improvised explosive devices) at a mosque in Ajilari and some
insurgents also threw IEDs at a viewing centre. Total casualty
figure is now 54," Victor Isuku, a police spokesman in
Maiduguri, said.
A Nigerian army spokesman said on Sunday that three bombs
had gone off.
